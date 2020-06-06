Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 252.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,491 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,365 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,541 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,084,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,022 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK opened at $4.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

