America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 62,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $22,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,503,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,838 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,039,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,903,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,647,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,361,000 after acquiring an additional 991,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,980,000. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMX opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 1.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

