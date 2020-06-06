Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 97.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. China International Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,397.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,021.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

