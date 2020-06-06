GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Hertz Global were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hertz Global during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,464,000 after buying an additional 68,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Hertz Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hertz Global by 2,689.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 700,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HTZ opened at $2.57 on Friday. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hertz Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 6,387,918 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,651,546.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,285,121 shares of Hertz Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $10,011,092.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,395,734 shares of company stock valued at $39,902,252. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

