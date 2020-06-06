Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 39.8% during the first quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 37,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Solar by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares in the company, valued at $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $645,838.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,997.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,388 shares of company stock worth $1,618,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $69.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on First Solar from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

