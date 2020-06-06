Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Hologic worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

