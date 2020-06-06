Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Hologic worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 293 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Amazon.com, Inc. is Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $167,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $167,000 Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management
Amazon.com, Inc. Stake Raised by Atlas Private Wealth Management
Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases 32 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report