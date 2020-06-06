Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

