Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Reduced by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,974 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 8.1% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Rowe raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,227.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

