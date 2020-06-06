Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 35.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. China International Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

