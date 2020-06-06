Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,893 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,397.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,021.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,227.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

