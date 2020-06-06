Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 338.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

