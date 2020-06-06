JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,071,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $24,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $51,068,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,682,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,440,000 after buying an additional 477,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,519,000 after buying an additional 257,029 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,293,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after buying an additional 127,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after buying an additional 110,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

