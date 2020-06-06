Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 88.9% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 110,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,985,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME opened at $192.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.87.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

