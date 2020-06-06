Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 932,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,429,000 after buying an additional 84,040 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.95.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $113.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

