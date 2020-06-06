Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $828,000 in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 166,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE LAZ opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.73 million. Lazard had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 52.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

