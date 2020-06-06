American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.78.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

