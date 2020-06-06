Citigroup Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,765 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 31,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.34. Performance Food Group Co has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

