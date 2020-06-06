Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,474 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Globus Medical by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Globus Medical stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.01. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

