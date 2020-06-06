Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,389 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 32,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Andrew Adams acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,421. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

