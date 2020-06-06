Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,647,000.

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

