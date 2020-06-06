Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 318 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 744,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,430,000 after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $63.86 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

