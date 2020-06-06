Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,989 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 725,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 566,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 103,344 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.