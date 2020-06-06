Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $174,361,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,578,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,028,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,398,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,270,000.

SPIP stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

