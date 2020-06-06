DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Raised by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 312.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.65.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $202,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.86. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

