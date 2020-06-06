Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,275 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Brooks Automation worth $17,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,183,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,875,000 after purchasing an additional 182,090 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.48. Brooks Automation, Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 52.96%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $202,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,389,914.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $597,700. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

