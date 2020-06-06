Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.08 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower acquired 2,075 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.95 per share, with a total value of $95,346.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,474.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.78. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NPO. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

