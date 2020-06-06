Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304,076 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Old National Bancorp worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 316,222 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $51,262.00. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

