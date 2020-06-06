D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

