UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255,596 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of UGI worth $17,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of UGI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.95. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $54.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.