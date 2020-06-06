Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of American Financial Group worth $17,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $65.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFG. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

