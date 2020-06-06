Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,429,131 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,175 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.63% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,565,597 shares in the company, valued at $16,009,530.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,000 shares of company stock worth $1,066,650. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

