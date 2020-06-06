Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $17,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bislett Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 482 shares in the company, valued at $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Art L.P. Ancient sold 7,304 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $260,679.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,136,148 shares of company stock worth $108,053,111 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

