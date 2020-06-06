Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Waters by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,166 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Waters by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $202.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average is $208.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.96. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

