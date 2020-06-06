Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,452 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $17,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.32 per share, with a total value of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

NYSE ATO opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

