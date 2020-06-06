Gena L. Ashe Sells 691 Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $36,457.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,759.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEX opened at $54.75 on Friday. Anterix Inc has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.16). Anterix had a negative net margin of 2,406.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,981,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,976,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Anterix by 3.4% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,157,000 after acquiring an additional 166,421 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

