Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Wingstop worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WING. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 162.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.16. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $130.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,669 shares of company stock worth $2,270,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Wingstop from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

