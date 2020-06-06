Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.15 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 529,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

LYB stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.