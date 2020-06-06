Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116,319 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $378,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.69.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $59,347.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,745,427.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 2,370 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $77,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 405,316 shares of company stock worth $16,939,331. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

