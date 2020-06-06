Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Anixter International worth $20,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anixter International by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,386,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,869,000 after purchasing an additional 414,550 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anixter International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,104,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,052,000 after purchasing an additional 311,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anixter International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Anixter International by 1,961.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXE opened at $98.15 on Friday. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $99.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

