Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.