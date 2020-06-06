Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,547 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

In related news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $329.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.