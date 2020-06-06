Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,801,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $41,173,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after purchasing an additional 575,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 550.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

