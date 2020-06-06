Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO Acquires $146,205.25 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 25,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $146,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $198.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 20.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 529,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,442 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

