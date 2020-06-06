Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 7,051 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,913 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.15 and a fifty-two week high of $331.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.