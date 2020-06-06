Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Position Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 981,975 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $42,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,034.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,074,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,946,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,451,000 after acquiring an additional 823,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $31,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

