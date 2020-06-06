South Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 178.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.7% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.65 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.