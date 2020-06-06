Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 50,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $6,566,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,260.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total value of $2,095,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,959 shares of company stock valued at $30,605,721. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 target price on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $133.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.30. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -834.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

