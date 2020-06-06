Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Raised by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,139 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $790,859,000 after acquiring an additional 879,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.01 and its 200-day moving average is $165.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

