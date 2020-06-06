Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,004 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.15 and a 52 week high of $331.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

