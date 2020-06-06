Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Griffin Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

